Adarsh Gourav and his boys came up with a real-life story that left us beaming with pride. We’re talking about Reema Kagti’s Superboys Of Malegaon, which was released in theatres on February 28, 2025. It has unfortunately concluded its box office journey as a flop. Scroll below for the closing collections!

Underwhelming performance at the domestic box office

Superboys Of Malegaon arrived in a box office clash with Sohum Shah’s Crazxy. It made the lowest opening of 2025 in Bollywood, collecting only 50 lakhs on the opening day. High hopes were pinned on the coming-of-age drama, which opened to positive reviews from the critics.

Reema Kagti’s directorial failed to drive audiences to theatres, majorly because of the missing star power. In its lifetime, Adarsh Gourav starrer minted only 5.32 crore net, which is around 6.27 crores in gross earnings.

Officially, it’s a flop!

Superboys Of Malegaon is reportedly mounted on a budget of 20 crores. It could recover only 26.6% of the estimated cost, leaving producers with massive losses. All in all, it is yet another flop affair of 2025 in Bollywood.

Worldwide Earnings

At the overseas box office, Reema Kagti‘s film was a short-lived affair with total earnings of only 1.50 crore gross. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide collections of Superboys Of Malegaon have concluded at 7.42 crore gross.

Now available on OTT!

All eyes are on whether the coming-of-age drama will be able to redeem itself in the digital world. Superboys Of Malegaon is now available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video. It premiered on April 25, 2025.

More about Superboys Of Malegaon

Alongside Adarsh Gourav, the other three men in the lead were Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan. It is based on the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Ground Zero Box Office Day 1: Emraan Hashmi May Fail To Enter Top 10 Bollywood Openers Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News