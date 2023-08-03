BAFTA-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav will be joining Reema Kagti’s next movie, Superman of Malegaon, which is based on the Malegaon film industry.

He said it is one of the most underrated film industries that churns out some fun films with a 100 per cent business return.

Adarsh Gourav said: “When Reema told me about Malegaon I knew I was going to say yes to the film. I have heard about the Malegaon Film industry before and it is quite intriguing how they make a movie or even finance it.”

Adarsh Gourav continued, “They are a different world in itself. It is one of the most underrated film industries that churns out some fun films with a 100 per cent business return. It was high time that the industry got the limelight it deserves.”

On the other work front, Adarsh Gourav dons a very 80s look for ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, which is a comedy crime thriller which is created and directed by Raj and DK. It is based in the 90s world of crime and violence. Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Dulquer Salmaan, and TJ Bhanu will also be playing important roles in the movie.

Adarsh will also be seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey.

Adarsh gained stardom after starring in ‘The White Tiger’, which tells the story of an ambitious Indian driver, who uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top. An epic journey based on the New York Times bestseller. It also stars Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in key roles.

