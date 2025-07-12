Sameera Reddy’s much-anticipated horror-thriller Chimni draws inspiration from chilling real-life events, specifically the rare medical condition fetus in fetu, where a newborn appears pregnant due to a parasitic twin growing inside. The teaser, released Thursday, teases a haunting blend of emotion, folklore, and spine-tingling reality.

Director Gagan Puri revealed how the unsettling concept became the story’s foundation. “Yes, the story is inspired by real-life incidents that have happened to people across the world. Though rare, fetus in fetu is a documented medical condition, where it seems like a baby is born pregnant, but that’s not exactly the case. When I first came across it, it felt like something that blurs the line between science and horror, and I wanted to explore that.”

He further added, “The idea came to me when one of the writers narrated a real case. It stayed with me. I didn’t want to turn it into just another horror film — I wanted to ground it in realism. That’s why I chose to set it in a small tier-3 village and worked on the screenplay and dialogues to make everything feel as authentic as possible.”

Chimni – A Horror Tale Rooted In Emotion, Symbolism & The Darkness Within

The story is set against the backdrop of a cursed palace in Chanderi. The film Chimni revolves around Kali (played by Sameera Reddy), a grieving mother battling an evil force who has taken hold of her daughter. But unlike a conventional horror flick, Chimni doesn’t rely on traditional jump scares or ghostly figures.

“This isn’t your typical horror story with floating ghosts or shrieking spirits,” Puri shares. “Our pishach is not an external monster — it looks like us, talks like us. It tempts you with what you most desire, and once you fall for it, it demands your lifespan in return. It’s symbolic — a metaphor for how the darkest evil often disguises itself as our deepest longing.”

The director draws a comparison to Tumbbad, known for its blend of horror and moral allegory. “Like Tumbbad, Chimni also delivers a message. It peels like an onion — each layer reveals something deeper about human nature. Horror here is not just external; it’s psychological, emotional, and metaphorical.”

On working with Sameera Reddy and bringing the emotional core of the film to life, Puri adds: “Kali’s character is the heart of this film. Sameera brings both vulnerability and fierce strength to the role. She’s not just fighting a demon — she’s fighting grief, fear, and the burden of motherhood in a place where everything around her is crumbling.”

Produced by Shah Creative Entertainment, Chimni also stars Prachi Thakur, Shardul Rana, Aditya Kumar, Preeti Chaudhary, and Saurabh Agnihotri.

