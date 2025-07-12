The official trailer of Dhadak 2 was unveiled on Friday, i.e., July 11, 2025, and received a favorable response. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have passed the baton to Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, and they’re promising! The duo is set to reunite with Dharma Productions for the second outing. Scroll below for an exciting revisit.

Siddhant Chaturvedi won hearts as Zain in Gehraiyaan

As most know, Siddhant rose to fame as MC Sher in Gully Boy. Dharma Productions gave him a breakthrough role in 2022 as he starred opposite Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan. The film co-starring Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa enjoyed massive hype shortly after its premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Triptii Dimri shined bright in Bad Newz

On the other hand, Triptii Dimri portrayed Saloni Bagga in Bad Newz. Co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, the 2024 comedy-drama, which was also a Dharma Production, enjoyed good footfalls at the Indian box office.

Ever since, Tripti has been the leading face in other Bollywood biggies, including Vicky Aur Vidya Ki Woh Wali Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Siddharth Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri set to showcase their sizzling chemistry in Dhadak 2

After their individual outings with Dharma Production, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri are now uniting for the first-ever time for the romantic drama, Dhadak 2. The official trailer received massive praise, and fans are now excited to see their romantic chemistry on the big screen.

More about Dhadak 2

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is the spiritual sequel to Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak (2018). The romantic drama will release in theatres on August 1, 2025.

It also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Zakir Hussain, and Ashish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

