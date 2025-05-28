Filmmaker Raj Mehta, known for his successful collaborations with Dharma Productions on films like Good Newwz and Jugjugg Jeeyo, is gearing up for his next directorial venture. Titled Lag Jaa Gale, the project will feature Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, marking their first on-screen pairing.

A source shares, “Raj Mehta’s next is a revenge action love story to be led by Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor. It’s a script he has been working on for a while, and wanted to have a first-time pairing on board. He narrated it to Tiger and Janhvi, and both the talents instantly agreed to come on board the film.”

The film is titled Lag Jaa Gale. The source adds, “The team was contemplating on several titles, and felt that Lag Jaa Gale is the apt one for the story. It’s a pure revenge actioner with a strong love-story in the backdrop.”

Lag Jaa Gale is expected to go on floors towards the end of 2025. “It’s a big screen actioner, and the makers are planning to shoot for some path-breaking sequences in action ft. Tiger Shroff,” the source concludes.

Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Lag Jaa Gale is slated for release in the second half of 2026. Additional casting and crew details are expected to be announced in the coming months as the film moves into pre-production.

