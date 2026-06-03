The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Marlena giving Xander an ultimatum. On the other hand, Joy opened up to Kate while Alex and Justin discussed the joys of fatherhood. Sarah struggled with a patient. And then last but not least, a difficult consultation left Chanel feeling quite uneasy.

The drama, the secrets, the worry, the shock, the reunions, the doubts, the fights, and more are about to elevate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 3, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 3, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Xander being there for a devastated Sarah. Is this about her recent patient? Has something happened to them to make her go through such turmoil? Will this moment bring Xander and Sarah close again despite her blooming and new romance with Brady?

On the other hand, Abe, Lexie, and Theo enjoy time as a family. Nobody thought they would ever see Lexie again, but she is back from the dead and enjoying her time alive. Not only did she reunite with her son Theo and her husband Abe, who moved on with Paulina after Lexie died years ago.

The three are now spending some quality time together. Meanwhile, Gwen has the story of a lifetime for Leo.. but there’s a catch. What exactly is on her mind, and is she wanting to make a deal with him for it? How will Leo react to it? Elsewhere, JJ and Javi bond. And it’s not exactly surprising.

JJ previously dated Gabi, Javi’s cousin. And now that JJ has started a new career path as an EMT, he is confiding in Javi, who already has experience in the field. And then lastly, Rolf gives EJ some disturbing news. Everyone thought it was a miracle Rolf and EJ were able to bring Lexie back to life.

But now that miracle might just have become a horror story. Because the experimental drug used to bring her back to life was tested on lab rats, and now one of them is dead. This is a major shock, and Rolf is quick to inform EJ about it. Is it possible that Lexie is going to die again after being back?

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