The Odyssey India Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends) ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey had another solid day at the Indian box office, backed by highly positive audience reactions. Backed by strong pre-release buzz, the film clocked the 10th biggest Hollywood opening in the post-COVID era, and all had their eyes on the performance of the first Saturday. Living up to expectations, the magnum opus saw a good jump in collections on day 2, and in the meantime, it also surpassed The Devil Wears Prada 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

On the first day, a significant chunk of business came from IMAX, 4DX, and other premium formats. Today, on the first Saturday, occupancy in these formats, which was already strong on opening day, rose. Even the standard 2D formats recorded a growth in occupancy across India. As a result, the epic fantasy action film crossed the 20 crore mark.

The Odyssey hits the 20 crore mark at the Indian box office on day 2

As per early trends, The Odyssey is closing day 2 at 20-21 crore, showing a good jump of 25.47-31.74% from day 1’s 15.94 crore. With night shows yet to conclude, collections might even come higher as the film has gone overdrive at several centers. Overall, it has earned 35.94-36.94 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 42.4-43.58 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 15.94 crore

Day 2 – 20-21 crore

Total – 35.94-36.94 crore

Becomes Hollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of 2026

With 35.94-36.94 crore, The Odyssey has become Hollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of 2026 at the Indian box office in just two days. It surpassed The Devil Wears Prada 2 (30.21 crore) to claim the 4th spot. In the opening week itself, it will surpass Michael (70.76 crore) to claim the 3rd spot.

Take a look at the top Hollywood grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Obsession – 84.65 crore Project Hail Mary – 75.21 crore Michael – 70.76 crore The Odyssey – 35.94-36.94 crore (2 days) The Devil Wears Prada 2 – 30.21 crore Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – 25.32 crore

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