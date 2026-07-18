Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Aims To Pull Off Hollywood’s Biggest Opening Post-COVID ( Photo Credit – Marvel )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the biggest Hollywood releases of 2026, and the excitement is at its peak. It is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31. Even in India, the pre-release buzz is high, and the same is being reflected through big numbers in pre-sales. Given the pre-sales momentum and the buzz, it is targeting the biggest opening for a Hollywood movie at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is enjoying strong pre-release buzz

With 13 days left until release, advance bookings are already open for the upcoming superhero film. As expected, the response has been impressive so far, underscoring the urgency the film has created among movie buffs. The reason behind such a craze is that Spider-Man is a brand in itself in India, and enjoys a loyal fan base across different age groups. Also, it’s part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and there’s no need to explain the strength of the MCU’s fan base.

Released during the COVID scare in December 2021, the previous installment of the MCU Spider-Man film series, Spider-Man: No Way Home, had opened to a superb collection of 32.67 crore net. Four years later, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is arriving amid a strong buzz on the ground, so surpassing No Way Home’s opening day numbers would be a cakewalk.

Thunderous opening at the Indian box office is on the cards

As we write, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already sold 44K tickets on BookMyShow alone, and overall, it has sold a whopping 150K tickets across India. With such a crazy response, the start of 45 crore net at the Indian box office seems locked. There’s also a strong chance of hitting the 50 crore net milestone on day 1.

Set to register the biggest Hollywood opening post-COVID

With such a massive expected start, Brand New Way is all set to register Hollywood’s biggest opening day in India in the post-COVID era. It’ll comfortably surpass Avatar: The Way Of Water (41 crore net) to grab the throne.

Take a look at Hollywood’s top 10 openers post-COVID in India (net):

Avatar: The Way Of Water – 41 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 32.67 crore Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – 27.5 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 20.05 crore Deadpool & Wolverine – 20 crore Thor: Love And Thunder – 18.2 crore The Conjuring: Last Rites – 17.33 crore Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 16.5 crore The Odyssey – 15.94 crore Oppenheimer – 14.58 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 8: Needs Less Than 23 Crore To Enter Bollywood’s Top 5 Grossers Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News