Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 8: Soon To Become Bollywood’s 5th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2026 ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4 continues to enjoy the winning momentum at the worldwide box office. While the performance in the overseas market has been underwhelming, the run in India is helping it fetch big numbers globally. In the opening week, it grossed a solid 136.17 crore gross, and has entered the second week on a good note. Domestically, the film saw a slight surge, resulting in collections comfortably going past the 140 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dhamaal 4 earn at the worldwide box office in 8 days?

In India, the Bollywood adventure comedy saw slight growth rather than a drop, grossing 7.3 crore on the second Friday (day 8), compared to 7.28 crore on day 7. However, in the overseas market, it dropped from 1 crore on day 7 to 50 lakh yesterday. In total, the film grossed 7.8 crore on its day 8. Overall, it has earned 124.22 crore gross (105.28 crore net) in India, while overseas, it has grossed 19.75 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 8-day worldwide box office collection is 143.97 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 105.28 crore

India gross – 124.22 crore

Overseas gross – 19.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 143.97 crore

Soon to become Bollywood’s 5th highest-grosser of 2026 globally

With 143.97 crore, Dhamaal 4 is currently Bollywood’s 6th highest-grossing film of 2026 at the worldwide box office. To claim the 5th spot, it must surpass Cocktail 2 (166.09 crore), which is likely to be achieved by the end of the second weekend. Cocktail 2 is currently in theaters but is nearing the end of its run. As of now, it is just 22.12 crore away, which is likely to be covered by the Ajay Devgn starrer in the next two days.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 globally:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 193.73 crore Cocktail 2 – 166.09 crore Dhamaal 4 – 143.97 crore (8 days) O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 96.17 crore Alpha – 95.18 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection of Dhamaal 4.

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