Box Office: With Dhamaal 4’s Century, Ajay Devgn Gains 100 Points In Koimoi Star Ranking ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Ajay Devgn suffered a setback with De De Pyaar De 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2, but with Dhamaal 4, he’s back in the game. The latest Dhamaal movie, despite getting bashed by some critics, is doing surprisingly well at the Indian box office. Despite The Odyssey witnessing a grand release yesterday, the film remained strong on its second Friday (day 8) and entered the 100 crore club. As a result, Ajay gained 100 points in Koimoi Star Ranking, helping him join the league of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and two others. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are awarded for a film in the 100-crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Dhamaal 4 helps Ajay Devgn gain 100 points

Before Dhamaal 4, Ajay Devgn had a total of 1900 points, but now, with the film scoring a century at the Indian box office, 100 points have been credited to Ajay. As a result, his current tally stands at 2000 points. Although this increment didn’t change Ajay’s ranking, it made him join the league of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh to score 2000 points in Koimoi Star Ranking.

Yes, Ajay has become the 5th Bollywood star to secure 2000 points in Koimoi Star Ranking, and with Dhamaal 4 going strong and Drishyam 3 coming up next, he’s expected to make healthy gains.

Here’s the breakdown of Ajay Devgn’s 2000 points on Koimoi’s Star Power Index:

12 films in the 100 crore club (Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De, Shaitaan, Raid 2, and Dhamaal 4) = 1200 points

4 films in the 200 crore club (Golmaal Again, Tanhaji, Drishyam 2, and Singham Again) = 800 points

To know more, visit the Koimoi Star Ranking.

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