Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 22: To End Its Run As Akshay Kumar’s 10th Highest-Grosser In India ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and others, has entered its final stage of theatrical run. After doing well in the first two weeks, the film began to lose steam at the Indian box office and is now approaching the end of its theatrical run. This also suggests it’ll conclude its run in the same position as Akshay’s 10th highest-grossing film of all time in India. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 22!

How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

The Bollywood adventure-comedy earned an estimated 20 lakh on the fourth Friday, day 22. Compared to day 21’s 50 lakh, it showed a 60% drop. Overall, it has earned 135.9 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 160.37 crore gross. Due to the slow pace, the film won’t make significant earnings from now onwards, and is heading for a lifetime collection of below 140 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 95.21 crore

Week 2 – 33.69 crore

Week 3 – 6.8 crore

Day 22 – 20 lakh

Total – 135.9 crore

To wrap up its run as Akshay Kumar’s 10th highest-grosser in India

With 135.9 crore, Welcome To The Jungle is currently Akshay Kumar’s 10th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. It surpassed Sky Force (134.93 crore) to claim the 10th spot. To secure the 9th spot, it must beat OMG 2 (150 crore), which is 14.1 crore away. With no fuel left in the tank, the film won’t be able to add another 14.11 crore to its kitty, thus ending its run as Akshay’s 10th highest-grosser.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net):

2.0 – 407.05 crore

Housefull 4 – 206 crore

Good Newwz – 201.14 crore

Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore

Bhooth Bangla – 199.23 crore

Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore

Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore

Kesari – 153 crore

OMG 2 – 150 crore

Welcome To The Jungle – 135.9 crore (22 days)

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection of Welcome To The Jungle.

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