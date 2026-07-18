Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 36: Inches Away From Beating Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, has found its audience and isn’t stopping at the Indian box office. Although on the lower side, collections are still coming in the sixth week. Yes, the romantic drama entered its sixth week yesterday, and despite several big films running alongside it, it continued to attract its share of footfalls. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 36!

How much did Main Vaapas Aaunga earn at the Indian box office in 36 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama now has extremely limited shows across India, but the movement could still be seen on the scoreboard. On the sixth Friday, day 36, it earned an estimated 16 lakh. Compared to day 35’s 20 lakh, it dropped by 20%, which could be considered a steady hold. Overall, it has earned 63.38 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 74.78 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 12.25 crore

Week 2 – 22.55 crore

Week 3 – 17.45 crore

Week 4 – 7.85 crore

Week 5 – 3.02 crore

Day 36 – 16 lakh

Total – 63.28 crore

Needs 2.23 crore more to become Imtiaz Ali’s 2nd highest-grosser in India

Currently, with 63.28 crore net, Main Vaapas Aaunga is Imtiaz Alia’s 3rd highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, an impressive feat in itself, as the film was considered a washout based on its first-week performance. It was expected to end its run below Highway (27.25 crore), but surprisingly, it went on to beat Jab We Met (31.06 crore) and other biggies.

To claim the 2nd spot, Main Vaapas Aaunga must beat Tamasha (65.5 crore), which is 2.22 crore away. So, it must add another 2.23 crore more to the kitty to grab the 2nd spot, which could be achieved in the coming days, as there’s no big Bollywood release until Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story (August 7).

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Imtiaz Ali’s movies (net):

Love Aaj Kal (2009) – 67 crore Tamasha – 65.5 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 63.28 crore (36 days) Jab Harry Met Sejal – 62.5 crore Rockstar – 62 crore Love Aaj Kal (2020) – 37.74 crore Jab We Met – 31.06 crore Highway – 27.25 crore Ahista Ahista – 1.65 crore

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