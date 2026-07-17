Box Office: Sharvari Surpasses 350 Crore At The Worldwide Box Office In Her Career (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Sharvari has become quite popular in a short span of time in Bollywood. After making her big-screen debut in the post-COVID era, the actress tasted a big success with her second film, Munjya, and became a sensation. Post-Munjya, she failed to deliver a single clean success at the box office, but that didn’t stop her from progressing smoothly in her career. In terms of collections, she has already gone past the 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Only one 100 crore grosser in the career

The actress started her acting career with Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021. Despite being a sequel to a successful film, it grossed only 21.25 crore at the worldwide box office. It was followed by Munjya, which was released in 2024. The film performed unexpectedly well and raked in an impressive 132.44 crore gross globally, leading to an upward graph in her career.

Sharvari’s third theatrical release was Vedaa. Released in 2024, Vedaa was once again a global failure, earning just 29.8 crore gross. Her fourth film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, was released this year and is still running in theaters. After fetching dismal numbers, it witnessed an impressive turnaround and currently stands at 95.98 crore gross. Her fifth and latest theatrical release, Alpha, was released in July this year.

Alpha helps Sharvari cross the 350 crore mark globally

Given the negativity online, Alpha was expected to be a washout, but it didn’t happen. Although it failed, it is currently running in theaters and has earned 95.05 crore gross so far. In total, the cumulative collection of Sharvari’s theatrical releases stands at 374.52 crore gross at the worldwide box office. As we can see, Alpha, with 95.05 crore, has helped her cross the 350 crore mark in her career.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Sharvari’s films:

Bunty Aur Babli 2 – 21.25 crore Munjya – 132.44 crore Vedaa – 29.8 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 95.98 crore Alpha – 95.05 crore

Total – 374.52 crore

Set to hit the 400 crore milestone with Rajshri’s film

Up next, Sharvari will be seen in Rajshri Productions’ film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is expected to be released in November 2026. With only 25.48 crore more needed, the actress is all set to reach the 400 crore milestone globally with her next film.

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