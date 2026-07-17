Jana Nayagan Box Office: What Does It Need To Earn To Register Kollywood’s Biggest Opening Of 2026 In India & Worldwide? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After getting stuck in the censorship process, Jana Nayagan is finally arriving on the big screen. Since Thalapathy Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, there’s a new wave of excitement among fans, and, not to forget, it’s the superstar’s swansong, making it an emotional ride for fans. It did get leaked on the internet, but still, the film targets a strong start at the box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Vijay is one of the biggest stars ever in the history of Tamil cinema. He enjoys a loyal fan base across Tamil Nadu, and also in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), and Kerala. This ensures that, despite a long delay and the uncensored version leaking, fan turnout would be huge at theaters on opening day, regardless of word of mouth.

How much does Jana Nayagan need to earn to register Kollywood’s biggest opening of 2026 in India?

The delay and the leak have definitely impacted the business potential to some extent, but Jana Nayagan is still all set to deliver the biggest start for Kollywood in 2026 by a considerable margin. As of now, Suriya’s Karuppu is the biggest Kollywood opener of the year at the Indian box office. It earned a solid 15.5 crore net on day 1, so the upcoming political thriller needs only 15.5 crore+ to register Kollywood’s biggest opening of the year in India. Given the buzz, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer targets a start of 30 crore+ net, thus overtaking Karuppu like a cakewalk.

How much does it need to earn to register Kollywood’s biggest opening of the year globally?

Even at the worldwide box office, Karuppu has the biggest Tamil opening of the year. It did a business of 29.29 crore gross globally on day 1. So, Jana Nayagan needs 30 crore gross to register Kollywood’s biggest start of 2026 globally, a target that will be comfortably achieved.

More about the film

The upcoming political thriller is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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