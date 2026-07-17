Idhayam Murali Box Office Collection Day 7: Beats DNA To Become Atharvaa’s Second Highest Grosser (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Idhayam Murali is a coming-of-age Tamil love story starring Atharvaa and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead roles. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Kayadu Lohar in pivotal roles. Despite low buzz, the film held well at the box office in its first week. Idhayam Murali has put up a decent opening week at the box office, marking a major milestone in Atharvaa’s career.

Idhayam Murali Is Atharvaa’s Second Highest-Grossing Film

The film has collected a net total of 14.14 crore in India at the end of week 1. The film beat Atharvaa’s 2025 release, DNA, to become his second-highest-grossing film. His highest-grossing film is still occupied by Parasakthi, which was released in theatres earlier this year. The film had an ensemble cast including Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, and Ravi Mohan. The film’s lifetime collection is 52.5 crore net in India. It would not be possible for Atharvaa’s film to surpass Parasakthi’s lifetime collection. Atharvaa’s latest release will have one more week of uninterrupted run before Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan takes over the screens.

Atharvaa’s Top 5 Highest Grossing Films

Parasakthi- 52.50 crore Idhayam Murali- 14.14 crore* DNA – 8.07 crore My Baby- 1.98 crore Trigger- 1.62 crore

*Indicates the film is still in theatres.

Day-wise collection of Idhayam Murali (India net)

The film has been running well at the box office despite competition from the hit Tamil film Gatta Kusthi 2. The Vishnu Vishal sports drama has wrapped its second week at the box office.

On day 7, Idhayam Murali earned 0.96 crore at the box office against 1387 screens. This was the first time that the film’s collection went below a crore.

Day 1- 1.9 crore

Day 2- 3.5 crore

Day 3- 3.8 crore

Day 4- 1.5 crore

Day 5- 1.23 crore

Day 6- 1.25 crore

Day 7- 0.96 crore

Total – 14.14 crore

Idhayam Murali Budget vs Box Office

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The film was made on a modest budget of 25 crore. At the end of its opening week, the film had recouped 56% of its budget. Even if the film maintains its current pace, it can recoup its budget and enter the safe zone. Until July 23, Idhayam Murali has no major competition from new releases.

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