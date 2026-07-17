Fauzi Box Office: Will Prabhas Continue The Blockbuster Tradition Of December First-Week Releases? (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Fauzi is one of the biggest Tollywood releases of 2026. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the magnum opus is scheduled for its grand theatrical release on December 3, 2026. This release date has sparked excitement among box office enthusiasts because it marks a high-voltage clash between the Tollywood biggie and Akshay Kumar-Anees Bazmee’s untitled film, which will hit theaters on December 4. Besides the clash, the release period also brings a lucky charm into the picture, making it a potential blockbuster.

The first week of December has proved extremely lucky for Indian biggies

The first week of December has become a lucky period in the last couple of years. Since 2023, we have witnessed three all-time blockbusters among films released in the first week of December. It all started with Animal, which was released on December 1, 2023. It did a business of 554 crore net at the Indian box office, emerging as a mega success.

On December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2 was released, and we all know how epic its run was. It amassed 1234.1 crore net at the Indian box office, turning out to be a historic success. The tradition was kept alive by Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, 2025. Backed by extraordinary word-of-mouth, the spy action thriller earned a whopping 894.49 crore net at the Indian box office.

Fauzi has the potential to be the next blockbuster

With such a track record of big releases during the first week of December, box office enthusiasts are hoping for the same magic from Fauzi. With pan-India superstar Prabhas in the lead, the buzz is already high for the film, and it is considered the next big thing for Tollywood. It has that initial firepower that would fetch strong numbers in the opening week itself, and the later stage of the run will depend on word of mouth.

On the whole, Fauzi has the potential to be the next blockbuster, keeping the tradition alive of the biggies released in the first week of December.

More about the film

The period action drama is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar’s Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Imanvi Esmail, Anupam Kher, and Mithun Chakraborty.

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