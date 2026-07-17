Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga has slowed down at the box office since the arrival of Dhamaal 4. Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina’s romantic period drama has been in theatres for five weeks, and the end is near. Scroll below for a detailed report on budget vs collection!

How much did it earn in week 5?

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga wrapped up its fifth week, accumulating 3.02 crore net. It added 20 lakh to the kitty on the fifth Thursday, after bringing in 25 lakh on the previous day. There’s no significant competition arriving this Friday, which might provide it another boost during the weekend.

The total collection in India currently stands at 63.12 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 74.48 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Week 3: 17.45 crore

Week 4: 7.85 crore

Week 5: 3.02 crore

Total: 63.12 crore

What is the budget of Main Vaapas Aaunga?

Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 70 crore. Until the fourth week, it looked like Imtiaz Ali’s film would easily recover its cost. However, the reduction in screen count due to the arrival of Dhamaal 4 turned out to be a major roadblock.

In 35 days, Main Vaapas Aaunga has recovered 90.17% of its estimated investments. It still needs 6.88 crore more in the kitty to reach breakeven. Unfortunately, the romantic period drama will end up as a losing affair at the Indian box office.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 35 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 63.12 crore

Budget recovery: 90.17%

India gross: 74.48 crore

Overseas gross: 21.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 95.98 crore

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