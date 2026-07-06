Satluj X Review: How Audiences Reacted to Diljit Dosanjh’s Film( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj was released on ZEE5 on Friday without any prior announcement. The film, which was earlier titled Punjab ’95, had been unable to secure a release in India due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, just two days after its streaming debut, the platform removed the film, citing “current developments” as the reason. ZEE5 also stated that efforts were underway to bring the film back to the platform.

Following the film’s removal, many viewers took to social media to express their disappointment. Interestingly, lead actor Diljit Dosanjh, who plays human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, had earlier predicted that the film might be taken down by Monday due to the controversy surrounding it. At the same time, he encouraged viewers to download the film and watch it while it was available.

Satluj X Review

While Satluj is currently unavailable on ZEE5, here’s what audiences who managed to watch it over the weekend had to say.

Many viewers described the film as gut-wrenching and emotionally overwhelming, saying they simply couldn’t take their eyes off the screen.

A user wrote, “Powerful performances and an emotional tribute to the life of Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra. Films that encourage people to learn, reflect, and discuss history have an important place in society.”

Powerful performances and an emotional tribute to the life of Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra. Films that encourage people to learn, reflect, and discuss history have an important place in society. 🙏🎬#JaswantSinghKhalra #Satluj #PunjabiCinema #SikhHistory #diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/JOt4AluFLR — S A N D H U (@sandhux_29s) July 4, 2026

Another user praised Diljit’s performance and called it historic.

“@diljitdosanjh Paaji, some performances are award-worthy… and some get written in history. In #Satluj, you gave that second kind of performance. @HoneyTrehan Bhaji, salute for presenting such a big story with such honesty.”

@diljitdosanjh Paaji Kujh performances award layak hundiyan ne… te kujh tareekh ch likhiyan jandiyan ne. #Satluj ch tusi doosri wali performance ditti. 🙏🏼💔@HoneyTrehan Bhaji, ena waddi kahani nu ena imaandari naal pesh karan layi salute. ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/UkQdL6FKfd — surya (@surya33__) July 5, 2026

Another X user called the film a powerful story of courage and truth.

“Satluj is powerful, emotional, and truly gave me goosebumps. Diljit Dosanjh delivers a brilliant performance in this inspiring story of courage and truth. Must watch!”

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️✨ 4.5/5. Satluj is powerful, emotional, and truly gave me goosebumps. Diljit Dosanjh delivers a brilliant performance in this inspiring story of courage and truth. Must watch! #DiljitDosanjh #Satluj #Punjab95

pic.twitter.com/JKLPklRcG6 — 𝓡𝓪𝓿𝓪𝓷 🖤 (@ravaan_00) July 5, 2026

Meanwhile, another viewer praised Diljit’s range as an actor.

“I’m still reeling from the movie… especially that Shakespearean scene executed so magnificently. Diljit is a powerful actor; at the start, I expected his limitation would be in the Punjabi roles he plays, but he turned that into his strength with excellent choices. He was impactful in this scene and the ending one.”

#Satluj



لا زلت تحت تأثير الفيلم.. خصوصًا هذا المشهد الشكسبيري اللي تنفذ بشكل راااااااائع 💔



ديلجيت ممثل قوي، في بداياته توقعت محدوديته بتكون في الأدوار البنجابية اللي بيلعبها، بس هو جعل هالشيء تكون نقطة قوته باختيارات ممتازة.. كان مؤثر في هالمشهد ومشهد النهاية 🙏🏻 @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/gtCAenk1gy — Firas (@firaszadjalii) July 5, 2026

Another detailed review also praised the film’s storytelling.

gosh, what a beautiful film. it moved me so much and completely broke me! pic.twitter.com/5NsnKyMkNJ — Kabir Sikri (@SikriKabir) July 4, 2026

One more viewer shared an emotional reaction after finishing the film.

“Just finished watching the movie and I can’t stop crying. I just want to say one thing—thank you very much @diljitdosanjh and @HoneyTrehan for telling this story and never stop fighting for its release. The story of the ultimate sacrifice of Jaswant Singh Khalra—a hero. MAD RESPECT.”

Just finished watching the movie and i can’t stop crying, i just want to say one thing, thankyou very much @diljitdosanjh @HoneyTrehan to tell this story and never stop fighting for it’s release, the story of an ultimate sacrifice of Jaswant singh khalra – A Hero, MAD RESPECT 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1IlzKB8s3z — Ravneet Dosanjh (@RavneetDosanjh) July 4, 2026

What Is Satluj About, and Why Is It Controversial?

Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the alleged illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994.

The events unfolded in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star, the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. During this turbulent period, several Sikh families reported that their relatives had gone missing after allegedly being taken into custody by the Punjab Police.

Khalra’s investigation uncovered records identifying many of those who had allegedly been illegally cremated by the police without informing their families.

Consequently, his findings drew both national and international attention, placing the Punjab Police under intense scrutiny. However, Khalra himself disappeared in 1995.

Subsequently, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) released a list of identified bodies cremated by the police in the districts of Amritsar, Majitha, and Tarn Taran between June 1984 and December 1994. The Supreme Court of India and the NHRC later acknowledged the authenticity of this data.

In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for Khalra’s abduction and murder. They were initially sentenced to seven years in prison. However, their sentence was later enhanced to life imprisonment.

Given the politically and historically sensitive nature of the subject, the film has faced immense challenges in securing a release in India.

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