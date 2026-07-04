Satluj Trailer Review: Diljit Dosanjh’s Most Controversial Film Arrives on ZEE5( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Streaming platform ZEE5 quietly dropped the trailer of its upcoming film Satluj on Friday evening. Honey Trehan has directed the film, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal, and drawn inspiration from a true story. While the title may sound new, the film has made headlines for years because of its prolonged battle with the censor board. In fact, many will remember it by its original title, Punjab ’95.

Yes, Punjab ’95, which remained in the news because of its censorship battle, has finally found a platform on ZEE5 under a new title. Interestingly, reports suggest that ZEE5 will stream the film without any cuts. Diljit Dosanjh also reportedly confirmed the same during one of his recent Instagram Live sessions.

Satluj Trailer Decoded

The trailer of Satluj, which runs for a little over two minutes, transports viewers to Punjab in the 1990s, when activist Jaswant Singh Khalra stood up for innocent voices. However, he paid a heavy price for his pursuit of justice and was reportedly forcibly disappeared in 1995.

Moreover, the trailer clearly states that the film is “inspired by true events,” indicating that the filmmakers have taken creative liberties while keeping the core story intact.

In the trailer, Diljit Dosanjh plays Jaswant Singh, who sets out to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of thousands of people in Punjab. These were people who were allegedly taken away by the police and never returned home. As his investigation progresses, Singh uncovers a dark and chilling truth about Punjab and the atrocities inflicted on its people. However, as he gets closer to exposing the truth, he himself becomes a target of the police. Eventually, he too disappears, leaving his family to fight for justice on his behalf.

Overall, the gripping trailer keeps you hooked from start to finish and leaves you with several questions.

Diljit Dosanjh on Satluj

Speaking about the film in a press note, Diljit Dosanjh said, “Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra ji’s martyrdom and his contribution to humanity were the primary reasons I chose to be a part of this film. When I first heard the script, it moved me deeply, as it is rooted in the lived experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people. As an artist, opportunities to be part of such meaningful stories are rare. From the moment I heard the script, I felt a strong sense of responsibility towards the film and was committed to portraying such an inspiring character with truth, honesty, and utmost respect.”

Satluj’s title history

Interestingly, the project has gone through three different titles on its journey to release. It was originally titled Ghallughara, a historic term associated with the massacres of Sikhs in 1746, 1762, and 1984.

Later, when RSVP applied for certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in late 2022, the six-month certification process ended with the film receiving clearance only after 21 cuts and a mandatory title change to Punjab ’95, according to Variety.

Subsequently, RSVP challenged the CBFC’s decision in the Bombay High Court. Around the same time, the film was also withdrawn from its planned gala premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. A source had then told Variety that political factors played a role in the decision.

Finally, speaking to Variety, director Honey Trehan said, “We could not get the previous title of the film. The title is now Satluj.”

Watch the trailer here

For more trailer and teaser reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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