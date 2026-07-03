Bhai Tera Star Hai Teaser Review: Raghav Juyal Lives Up To The Title ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

It’s Raghav Juyal’s era to shine on the big screen. After Kill and Ba*ds of Bollywood, Raghav Juyal has proved his mettle as a versatile entertainer and one of the industry’s most exciting performers. The actor has now unveiled the teaser of his next film, Bhai Tera Star Hai. In the film, he plays an aspiring star- a character that seems perfectly suited to the personality audiences have come to know and love.

The teaser, which runs for less than a minute, offers a glimpse of what audiences can expect. Interestingly, the makers have set the film in London while keeping its desi vibe alive. However, it is Raghav Juyal’s infectious energy that steals the show from the very first frame.

In the teaser of Bhai Tera Star Hai he hilariously introduces himself as a “Rocking, Rebel, Icon, Super, Ultra, Future, Sexy Star.” Interestingly, these are all adjectives often associated with some of India’s biggest film stars. From there, the teaser takes viewers through the chaotic web of Ajay’s life in London. It is hilarious to watch him refuse to break character or give up on his dreams, even while dealing with a serious situation involving a police officer.

Meanwhile, the teaser also clears up the mystery surrounding Raghav Juyal’s recent pictures with influencer Niharika NM. The duo had shared cosy pictures on social media, sparking dating rumours. Now, it has become clear that Niharika plays his co-star in the film. The film will likely explore a romantic angle between their characters.

The biggest highlight of Bhai Tera Star Hai teaser is Raghav Juyal’s fun, chaotic energy. The teaser brings back the quirky, eccentric Raghav Juyal that audiences first fell in love with during his dance reality show days, while also carrying the confidence he displayed in Ba***ds of Bollywood.

What makes Raghav Juyal’s journey even more exciting, however, is his refusal to get boxed into a single image. Before Ba***ds of Bollywood, he showcased his menacing side in Kill. Up next, he will be seen playing the antagonist in the Telugu film The Paradise opposite Nani. As a result, Bhai Tera Star Hai serves as yet another reminder of his impressive range as an actor.

More about Bhai Tera Star Hai

Bhai Tera Star Hai is directed by Vivek B. Agrawal and written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B. Agrawal. According to the makers, Ajay Singh is a man with “limitless confidence, impossible dreams, and absolutely no intention of thinking small.”

The central question teased by the makers through the first poster was: “Who is Ajay? Is he a star in the making—or simply convinced he already is?”

Bhai Tera Star Hai is produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani, and Vivek B. Agrawal. It is presented by Eastwood Pictures in association with Indian Stories 2. Set against the vibrant backdrop of London, the film promises a youthful entertainer. The film will have humour, memorable characters, infectious music, and plenty of energy.

Watch the teaser here.

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For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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