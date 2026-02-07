The Paradise, starring Nani, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni, and Mohan Babu in key roles, is one of the most anticipated Tollywood releases of 2026. Since Nani has been enjoying a good run at the box office in the post-COVID era, expectations from the upcoming film are extremely high. As per recent reports, it has been mounted on a huge budget, and becoming a success won’t be easy. Let’s find out how much it needs to enter the safe zone and become a clean hit!

The upcoming Telugu action thriller is enjoying good buzz in the Telugu market, but on a pan-India level, it is yet to gain momentum. Back in March 2025, the first glimpse was dropped on the internet, and it grabbed the limelight immediately due to its bold and strong language. It has generated genuine interest among viewers, and the film is likely to open big.

How much does The Paradise need to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office?

While a big start seems on the cards, The Paradise will need to perform extremely well in the long run to avoid being a failure at the Indian box office. Reportedly, the film has been made on a massive budget of 200 crore, making it Nani’s most expensive film to date. Against this cost, it’ll need to earn a whopping 200 crore net to enter the safe zone.

For those who aren’t aware, Nani is yet to deliver a 100 crore net grosser, so the target of achieving 200 crore net with The Paradise is like climbing Everest. Still, it could be achieved with strong word of mouth.

Is a hit verdict achievable?

To become a clean hit at the Indian box office, the Nani starrer must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 400 crore. Earning a staggering 400 crore net looks impossible, so the film is unlikely to secure a hit verdict.

More about the film

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela, marking his reunion with Nani after Dasara. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. The music is composed by Anirudh. As officially announced, it is scheduled to release on March 26, but reports suggest that the film will be postponed.

