The post-COVID era has tested the stardom of several seasoned actors, and very few have managed to shine bright. One of such actors is Nani, who is witnessing growth in terms of popularity. While he has always proved his mettle as an actor, he upped his box office game after the pandemic. He tasted big success with Dasara and HIT: The Third Case. However, if we compare the cumulative budget and collection, he’s in deficit. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Budget and box office collection of Nani’s post-COVID releases

The post-COVID innings of the Natural Star started with Shyam Singha Roy. Made on a budget of 40 crores, it earned 37.09 crore net at the Indian box office. Ante Sundaraniki was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crores. It earned 21.6 crore net. Dasara was reportedly made on a budget of 65 crores. Against it, it earned 81.93 crore net.

Hi Nanna was made on a budget of 65 crores and earned 49.22 crore net in India. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram was reportedly made on a huge budget of 80 crores and earned 62.2 crore net. HIT: The Third Case reportedly carried a budget of 70 crores and earned 81 crore net.

Nani’s post-COVID releases face a low deficit

Overall, the cumulative budget of Nani’s post-COVID releases is 350 crores. Against this, his films made 333.04 crore net at the Indian box office. As we can see, his films almost recovered their budget and suffered a small deficit. Calculated further, the actor suffered a deficit of just 4.84%.

The makers of Nani’s movies didn’t suffer big losses in the post-COVID era, which is good. With his stardom increasing with each film, he’s likely to achieve exciting feats with his upcoming biggies and improve his box office scorecard.

Budget and earnings of the actor’s films post-COVID:

Shyam Singha Roy: Budget – 40 crores | Collection – 37.09 crores

| Collection – Ante Sundaraniki: Budget – 30 crores | Collection – 21.6 crores

| Collection – Dasara: Budget – 65 crores | Collection – 81.93 crores

| Collection – Hi Nanna: Budget – 65 crores | Collection – 49.22 crores

| Collection – Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Budget – 80 crores | Collection – 62.2 crores

| Collection – HIT: The Third Case: Budget – 70 crores | Collection – 81 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Lagging Behind Its 12-Year-Old Predecessor By Almost 56%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News