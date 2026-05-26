Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, had a rocking opening weekend, and everyone was eager to see how it scores on the first Monday. Compared to opening day, the drop was slightly higher than expected, but compared to Sunday, it was below 50%. In the meantime, the film has emerged as a clean success, recovering the entire budget and fetching healthy returns at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller scored 7.35 crore on day 5, the first Monday. Compared to the opening day’s 15.85 crore, the drop is 53.62%, which is a bit higher than expected, as ideally the dip should be less than 50% on the first weekday compared to day 1 (for a non-holiday opening day). Nonetheless, it’s still a strong number, and compared with Sunday’s 13.85 crore, the drop is 46.93%.

With 7.35 crore, Drishyam 3 leads the first Monday collections, ahead of Thudarum (7.15 crore) and Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra (7.2 crore). Overall, the film has earned 61.8 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 72.92 crore gross. At this pace, it is targeting entry into the 100 crore club in net collections.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 15.85 crore

Day 2 – 11.05 crore

Day 3 – 13.7 crore

Day 4 – 13.85 crore

Day 5 – 7.35 crore

Total – 61.8 crore

3rd success for the duo of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph

While the exact cost of Drishyam 3 has not been officially announced, the estimated budget is 45-50 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 61.8 crore net so far. So, in just 5 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 16.8-11.8 crore. Calculated further, it equals 37.33-23.6% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

As we can see, the Malayalam crime thriller has become successful in just 5 days. This makes it the third consecutive successful film for the duo of Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, if we consider only theatrical releases. They first collaborated on Drishyam, a box-office success. It was followed by Neru’s winning run. Now, with the latest film, the duo has delivered a hat-trick of successes at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 45-50 crore

India net collection – 61.8 crore

ROI – 16.8-11.8 crore

ROI% – 37.33-23.6%

Verdict – Plus

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