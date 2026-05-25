Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb, and R Sarathkumar, recently wrapped up its third weekend at the Indian box office with poor collections. Despite the film being mounted on a controlled budget, the result has been disappointing, and the fate is already sealed. By the end of day 17, it had recovered only 35% of the budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Daadi Ki Shaadi earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

The Hindi comedy-drama had a poor third weekend, with just 31 lakh coming in. It started with 4 lakh coming on day 15, the third Friday. On day 16, the third Saturday, it scored 11 lakh, followed by 17 lakh on day 17, the third Sunday. Overall, it has earned just 7.01 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 8.27 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 5.34 crore

Week 2 – 1.35 crore

Day 15 – 4 lakh

Day 16 – 11 lakh

Day 17 – 17 lakh

Total – 7.01 crore

Budget and recovery

Daadi Ki Shaadi was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 7.01 crore net. So, in 17 days, it has recovered only 35.05% of the budget. With collections moving ahead at a dismal pace, it is heading for a lifetime collection of just 7.8-8.5 crore net. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 7.01 crore

Recovery – 35.05%

Deficit – 12.99 crore

Deficit% – 64.95%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

The comedy drama is directed by Ashish R Mohan and produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Akshit Lahoria, Gurjot Singh, Ginni Chatrath, and Komal Shahani under the banners of RTake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies. It is co-produced by Hiren Gandhi, Azmat Jagmag, Sandesh Agrawal, and Ginni Kapil Sharma. On BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 9.7 out of 10, with 14.3K+ votes.

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