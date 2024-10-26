Kapil Sharma's Net Worth 1.2 Times Higher Than Salman Khan's Total Paycheck For Bigg Boss 18

The Great Indian Kapil Show, this season, has not been performing much to everyone’s expectations. In fact, one of the best episodes of the two seasons featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor could also not translate into good viewership. However, it has not affected Kapil Sharma’s income. In fact, the comedian-host-actor’s net worth has jumped considerably!

Kapil Sharma’s Net Worth Jumps!

Kapil Sharma’s net worth after two seasons of the Netflix show has jumped to almost 300 crore, making him the richest actor on Indian Television. His last reported net worth was somewhere around 270 – 280 crore, and the new numbers are a testimony to his towering success!

The Great Indian Kapil Show Salary

The main man of this team earns 5 crore per episode for the chat show that streams on Netflix. While he earned a massive 65 – 70 crore for the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, he is getting paid the same amount for the second season as well, making it the second-highest fee charged by a host on Indian Television!

Kapil Sharma VS Salman Khan’s Hosting Fee!

While Kapil Sharma charges 5 crore per episode for The Great Indian Kapil Show, he is the second highest-paid host, only next to Salman Khan, who is charging a massive 7.5 crore per episode to host Bigg Boss 18! Salman Khan is drawing 60 crore per month from Bigg Boss! However, Kapil’s fee is only 33% less than Salman Khan’s hosting fee for Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Kaps’ Net Worth 1.2 Times Of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Fee

Kapil, who is fondly called Kaps on his show, enjoys a net worth of total 300 crore, and his total asset is 1.2 times higher than Salman Khan’s total earnings from Bigg Boss 18. The Tiger superstar is expected to earn almost 250 crore hosting this season of Bigg Boss!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Asit Kumarr Modi Has 78% Higher Net Worth Than ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi – Decoding The Number Game!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News