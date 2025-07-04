Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, has been reported as one of the biggest Indian films. The first look, with a small teaser, has been released, and people have already gone gaga over it. Social media platforms are filled with clippings and netizens’ reactions. With a reported budget of Rs 835 crore, the man behind the production team is Namit Malhotra.

But who is Namit Malhotra? Although he is not a stranger to the grand stage of the glitz and glam world, he is not known to many of the Indian audiences. Did you know he was one of the people who backed Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra as well? To know him and his career graph a little better, scroll ahead.

Who Is Namit Malhotra – From His Career In The Garage To Becoming The Power Wheel Of Ramayana

Namit Malhotra, son of film producer Naresh Malhotra and grandson of cinematographer MN Malhotra, comes from a filmy background. Even though he grew up watching his family being involved in films, he completed his education in computer graphics and started his first company, Video Workshop. While the co-founders of the company were three of his college teachers, his office was based in his father’s garage.

Namit’s company worked on projects like Boogie Woogie, Gaatha, and even took the post-production work of Channel V. In 1997, he decided to merge his company with his father’s production and rental business and created Prime Focus. Initially, Prime Focus worked in the technical sectors of television and film. But, slowly, he expanded the company and explored film production. Prime Focus backed projects like The Hurricane Heist and Brahmastra Part One.

By 2014, Namit merged Prime Focus with Double Negative to expand his vision across Hollywood as well. Double Negative is a UK-based FX Studio. After merging with Prime Focus, Namit Malhotra made it DNEG, and since then, it has provided visual effects to movies like Tenet, Blade Runner 2049, and the Dune movies. Over the last 10 years, DNEG has made its mark in Hollywood by winning the Oscar seven times for Best Visual Effects.

What Is Namit Malhotra’s Net Worth & Vision For Ramayana?

Namit Malhotra isn’t just any producer. He comes with his visionary, his imaginative power, and zeal to make a film better in every possible way. He has been working on the idea of an adaptation of Ramayana since 2015, but it was only in 2023 when the movie finally went on the floors. He said in an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, “I’m keen to not just make India proud but excite the world about Indian storytelling and really celebrate global cinema together. It’s not like we don’t like Hollywood films. It’s not like we don’t see an Oppenheimer and have a great feeling, or a Forrest Gump, or any of these, you know, landmark films. Their stories are universal. I believe this is universal, too. This is that opportunity that I believe I’m pretty fortunate to have received in my life, and I hope I can deliver.”

He was also the power wheel behind Ranbir Kapoor’s movie, Brahmastra. According to DNA, as of 2024, Namit Malhotra’s estimated net worth is around Rs 1700 crore. He had even ranked 752nd on the Hurun India Rich List of 2022. For the unversed, Ramayana is set to have a two-part release. Part 1 is expected to be released by Diwali 2025, and the next part will be released in the following year. Are you excited?

