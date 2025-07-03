After months of waiting, the makers finally dropped the highly anticipated announcement teaser of Ramayana online. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles, the film promises to be a visual spectacle. Made on a grand scale, it has taken the buzz to the next level with a mind-blowing introduction teaser, and we have been assured that every single box office of Indian cinema is in danger. But out of all, we’re eagerly waiting to see the 9-year-old film getting dethroned. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ramayana is set for a grand release on Diwali 2026

With an estimated budget of 835 crores, the upcoming extravaganza is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. While the story is known to everyone, cinephiles are excited to see how the makers present it on the big screen. Whatever we have heard and seen in the introduction teaser, we will witness something unbelievable on Diwali 2026.

Considering the sentiment attached to the film, its universal appeal, and one of the biggest casting coups in Indian cinema, Ramayana has the potential to destroy every single record at the Indian and worldwide box office. There’s no need to guess that it will witness the widest ever release for an Indian film and will be played in all premium formats.

Massive hype for the film

While the subject in itself is enough to draw attention, the star power of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash has taken the hype to the next level. Everyone is excited for the face-off and looking forward to its grand theatrical release. Also, as director Nitesh Tiwari is known for content-driven films with strong emotions, the magnum opus is likely to be an unforgettable ride.

Ramayana might dethrone Dangal to create history at the worldwide box office

With all the hype, Ramayana can break every record if the content gets a thumbs-up from the audience. It can also surpass Dangal (2016) to become the highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. For those who don’t know, Dangal amassed an unprecedented 2059.04 crore gross globally, backed by a historic run in China.

Many films, like Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2, tried but couldn’t topple Dangal. Finally, with Ramayana, we might see the record being broken. Interestingly, even Dangal was directed by Nitesh Tiwari, so this coincidence definitely hints at another historic grosser.

