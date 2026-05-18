The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Nick continuing to struggle with his addiction while being confronted by Victor, Adam, and even Victoria. Meanwhile, Phyllis planned traps, and Patty showed Matt around town. Sally and Diane also had a deep conversation about Jack.

The drama, the worry, the confessions, the plotting, the confrontations, the chaos, and more are set to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 18, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 18, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor questioning Nick’s judgment. And why wouldn’t he, considering Nick’s addiction and the choices he has made over the last few months? Not only has he been vengeful, but also too risky. And his recovery is also taking longer than expected to top it all off.

On top of that, Nick is still hell-bent on getting revenge on Matt. Seeing all of this has made doubts creep into Victor’s mind. He is questioning his son’s judgment of wanting Matt is dead. The patriarch of the Newman family is aware that Nick is biting off more than he can even chew at the moment.

On the other hand, Adam and Chelsea strategize against a rival. Who is this about? Could it be about Matt? Or is it related to Riza? Maybe even someone from Genoa City? What will they plot, and will their plan be successful, or will they fail? Lastly, Sharon gives Phyllis unsolicited advice. The former has been through her fair share of troubles over the years, and that has given her the opportunity to offer advice, even if it’s unsolicited. Sharon and Phyllis may not have gotten along in the past, but recently they forged a decent bond. Will Phyllis actually listen to what Sharon has to say?

Or will she continue to take risks and plot her way out of this mess? Is this going to land her in trouble, or will she manage to run away from the same?

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