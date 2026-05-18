Peddi mandir ka nahi maidaan ka bhagwaan hai. This is the highlight of Peddi trailer as it introduces us to Peddi Sir – he is a wrestler, he is a runner, he is a cricketer. In short, he is a jack of all trades, and I hope a master of some! Ram Charan’s upcoming sports drama has been building anticipation for months, but if this is the trailer, then let me not mince my words. It is pathetic and absurd!

But this gets weird as you proceed. While we are introduced to the Maidaan ka bhagwaan Peddi Sir, we are introduced to Janhvi Kapoor’s navel before her! Last time, I checked, it was 2026, but we go back 2 decades into the decay of the South dubbed films that were a pain!

Ever since SS Rajamouli changed the game for South Indian films, the dynamics for pan-India films have changed as well. But we are yet again going South with this quality, I beg to stop, please! Because it took me years to make my parents get used to good dubbed South Indian content, and now that they have started enjoying it, I cannot make them watch this cringe yet again!

The trailer has Janhvi Kapoor in a what seems like ‘Gaon Ki Gori’ but let me assure you, no gaaon ki gori is walking the way she is walking, with those fitted bossomed blouses, low navel skirts. Call me old school, but my reaction would be the exact reaction of Rahul Raichand from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, when he asks Kareena Kapoor – peeche ka kahan hai!

Anyway, coming back to the basics of this trailer, I watched it in the Hindi version, and everything here is illogical and absurd. Beginning with Ram Charan’s Bhojpuri accent, followed by Janhvi Kapoor’s North Indian/Bhojpuri/whatever that accent is! Peddi seems to have derived its massiveness from Pushpa’s world, but it still is bizarre.

Ram Charan looks cool with that look. But it still does not serve the purpose. This seems like a highly inspired spoof of Sultan, Pushpa, and KGF, all combined, but still not making sense at all! The most heartbreaking aspect is the music! AR Rahman’s loud and thunderous beats look too out of place to be honest!

I can go on to decode and dissect this trailer, but it would start sounding like a rant! Actually, it already might be a rant, because I am highly disappointed as a fan of both Ram Charan and Janhvi! I expected something very good here! Especially because Ram Charan is an actor who is brilliant on screen and has an unpopular opinion, but I find Janhvi Kapoor very sincere whenever she is given a meaty chunk to feed. Go check her work, right from Mili to Ghost Stories to Ulajh, she seems to work on her skill set and gets better every time! Oh, I just hope that only the trailer has been a bad call!

Check out the Peddi trailer here.

Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, and IVY Entertainment, Peddi features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. It will be released in North India by Jio Studios following the grand success of Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar The Revenge, and Raja Shivaji. The film will have its premiere across the world on June 3, 2026, followed by its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

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