The previous week on General Hospital saw some major drama with Nina and Carly’s conversation, Cullum going around trying to connect the dots, and Dante having a confrontation with both Lulu and Cassius, as well as Joss being held captive. Here’s what to expect from the week ahead on GH.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 18, 2026

The first episode of the week features police detective Joe Fitzpatrick being called to arrest one of Port Charles’s own. The drama in town has been intense, with secrets, lies, plotting, and criminal activity. So, who is all set to be arrested, and why has this new officer been invited to the mix?

Could it be about the skirmish between Isaiah and Curtis? Or something about Willow and Drew? Regardless, why is a new officer involved in this? On the other hand, Laura delivers an update about Anna. The latter has been going through it, and the latest news on her isn’t pleasant or hopeful either.

Laura tells Mac and Dante that Anna is in deeper trouble than any of them can comprehend. What will the next step be? Meanwhile, Joss makes a grim discovery. She has been kept at Spoon Island by Cassius ever since the fight between them. Josslyn wants to find a way out of captivity.

What has she discovered? Is this related to Cassius, Britt, or their father Faison? Elsewhere, Jordan presses Justine about Sonny. Over the last few weeks, Jordan and Justine have become close friends, and the former is using the opportunity to ask the latter about her romance with Sonny.

While Justine and Sonny have kept their relationship a secret, eagle-eyed people have spotted the connection between them, and Jordan is one of them. When she asks Justine about the same, what answers will she get from the secretive ADA Turner? And then lastly, Emma opens up to Felicia.

The whole Anna situation affects more than just her. Anna’s family is just as rattled by the developments. Emma is worried about her grandmother, and her anxiety is getting the better of her. She is suffering, and the emotional issues are not easy for her to regulate. Felicia is thankfully there for her.

When Emma confides in her, what advice will she get? Is this going to help her navigate this storm until Anna comes back, or at least start improving? Is Gio going to eventually calm her down and comfort her through it?

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