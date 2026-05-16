The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly stonewalling Cullum when he came to get some intel. Valentin strategized about a new plan. Cassius confided in an unexpected person: Josslyn. Elizabeth opened up to Dante. And lastly, Ric and Alexis came together for Molly.

From clashes and shock to frustration and support, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 18, 2026

The first episode of the week features police detective Joe Fitzpatrick being called to arrest one of Port Charles’s own. How will it fare? Laura delivers an update about Anna while Joss makes a grim discovery. Jordan presses Justine about Sonny. How will she respond? Emma opens up to Felicia.

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Valentin pitches a new plan. But will it work out? When Gio supports Emma, will this strengthen their relationship further? Rocco is frustrated. Is this going to lead him to a breaking point? Dante sets Joe straight. But about what? Curtis briefs Jordan. Is this in regard to Isaiah and Portia?

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Alexis seeks assistance from Ava. Is this about Sidwell? Ethan makes a promise to Lulu. Could it be about Phoebe? Or something else? When Britt makes a big decision, what will it be? Valentin and Carly clash. Is this about his new plan? What will they do? Nina gets a shock. Is it about Willow?

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Alexis wants answers. But will she get them? Ethan pays a visit to Tracy. What will it be about? Dante summons Cassius. Is this about Britt or Lulu? When Britt has a new reason to worry, could it be about Sidwell? And then there is Lulu, who prepares to make her move. Is it related to Rocco or not?

Friday, May 22, 2026

The final episode of the week features Sonny and Ric comparing notes. Is this about Ethan or Sidwell? Willow delivers good news. But to whom? Britt shares intel. What will it be? Laura’s reaction surprises Lulu. What drama will unfold? And then lastly, Cassius makes a plea. But to whom exactly?

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