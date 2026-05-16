The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw EJ wanting to explore his past with Cat. Meanwhile, Kristen and Chad discussed life and death after Lexie’s revival. Elsewhere, Javi opened up to Rafe about his feelings. And then last but definitely not least, Gwen played hardball with Xander.

From check-ins and dates to mourning and assurances, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 18, 2026

The first episode of the week features Kristen turning to Xander with a new proposal. How will this fare? Brady goes out of his way for Sarah. Is this all set to strengthen their romance? Gwen vents to Leo. Stephanie admits a hard truth to Alex. Is it about Joy? Chanel downplays her biopsy to Paulina.

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Abe thanks EJ. Is he grateful to have Lexie back in his life? Lexie demands to meet Paulina. What will this lead to? Theo opens up to Gabi. Could it be about his mother’s return? Philip checks up on Joy. Alex and Stephanie steal a romantic moment. Is this going to reduce the friction between them?

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Amy mourns Sophia. How will she deal with the loss of her daughter? Gabi makes Liam an offer. Is it to stay away from Ari? Holly and Ari grapple with difficult feelings. Could it be about Sophia? Cat questions EJ. Belle and Chad finally have their long-awaited dinner date. Will it be interrupted?

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Anna gets frustrated with Tony. What has he done now? Philip shares the truth with Gabi. How will she react to it? Xander makes a suggestion to Gwen. What will she do? Theo urges Abe to stop avoiding a decision. Is this going to lead to trouble? When Paulina visits Lexie, how will it fare?

Friday, May 22, 2026

The final episode of the week features Jack reaching out to Gwen. What is he planning? Gabi confesses. Is this for Philip? Xander surprises Sarah. Is this going to bring them back together? Stephanie checks on Alex. How will it fare? And last but not least, Kayla and Steve reminisce.

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