Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is heading for a record-breaking start at the worldwide box office, and signs are already visible. Considering the hype, the film was expected to enjoy a fantastic response in pre-sales, and that’s exactly what is happening. In Kerala, being the home pitch of Laletan, the film is moving ahead at an impressive pace. Even internationally, numbers have been rocking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Drishyam franchise has gained immense popularity over the years, and the buzz for the third installment is really high. In India, the film is expected to do wonders in Kerala and will also enjoy traction in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Overseas, it is expected to have a blast in the Middle East countries, followed by the UK and North America.

Drishyam 3 continues to impress with its pre-sales

As per the recent update, Drishyam 3 has crossed $810K in pre-sales at the overseas box office. In Indian rupees, it equals 7.77 crore gross, which is superb with 5 more days to go for the release. In Kerala, the film will soon cross the 5 crore mark through pre-sales. Overall, pre-sales have already crossed the 12 crore mark, which is huge. With more shows getting listed, expected more fireworks in the coming days.

As of now, a start of 50 crore+ is locked at the worldwide box office, and depending upon pre-sales in the coming days, there’s a chance of beating L2: Empuraan (67.78 crore) to pull off the biggest opening for a Malayalam film ever globally.

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 is scheduled to release on May 21, while its paid premieres are scheduled on May 20. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

The upcoming biggie marks the fourth collaboration between Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal after Drishyam, Drishyam 2, and Neru. Now, yet again, the duo is ready to create the magic with the crime thriller.

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