Bollywood romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was released in theatres worldwide on May 15, 2026. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it has made a fair start at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the day 1 report!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 1

According to the official update, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh co-starrer collected 4.38 crore net on day 1. The ticket windows are congested due to multiple releases in the Hindi belt, but the romantic comedy has made a fair start, despite the hurdles. Including GST, the gross opening comes to 5.17 crore.

The light-hearted family comedy is now set to grow during its first weekend. The word-of-mouth is favorable, which would improve the footfalls, especially among family audiences looking for a wholesome theatrical entertainer.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s 3rd biggest post-COVID opening!

At the post-COVID box office, Ayushmann Khurrana has recorded his 3rd highest opening. It has surpassed Doctor G to achieve the milestone. All eyes are now on the weekend growth. With summer vacations underway, the film is expected to witness stronger traction.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 4.38 crore

India gross: 5.17 crore

More about the romantic-comedy drama!

Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra and T-Series present, a T-Series Films and B R Studios Production, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, is directed by Mudassar Aziz. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar and creatively produced by Juno Chopra. The ensemble cast features Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, among others. It has received a 9/10 rating on the online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow.

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