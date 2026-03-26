Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s I Am Buddha Productions have officially announced OPERATION SINDOOR, based on the book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan by Lt. Gen. K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon (Retd.). Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will direct the movie.

Inspired by the codename of India’s targeted military operations against terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the movie depicts a pivotal time in India’s history of strategic commitment, bravery, and accuracy. Additionally, it is a cinematic reaction to the horrific 2025 murder of innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the majority of whom were tourists.

What Is ‘Operation Sindoor’ About?

This operation, which effectively destroyed terror camps and exposed the limitations of nuclear deterrence as a shield for asymmetric warfare, was significant because it was the first time in world history that a nuclear-armed government carried out deep, accurate strikes within another nuclear-armed nation.

Bhushan Kumar & Vivek Agnihotri On ‘Operation Sindoor’

Speaking about the project, Producer Bhushan Kumar stated, “Some stories are not chosen, they choose you. Operation Sindoor is one such story—one that demands to be told with honesty, courage, and responsibility. This is not just a film. It is a revelation. When a nation goes through events of such magnitude, it becomes important to document them truthfully.”

“This is not just a film. It is a revelation. With Operation Sindoor, India has not just taken revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack and punished Pakistan, but it has also demonstrated its might in modern warfare,” said director-producer Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Operation Sindoor: A Story Of Bravery, Precision & Truth

Together with several Indian Armed Forces wings, we have conducted an in-depth, on-the-ground study to understand not only what occurred but also how and why. What is shown is a reality far more intricate, precise, and disturbing than what is accessible to the general public.

I’ve always thought it’s important to share painful but vital stories. My goal is to communicate this tale of bravery, professionalism, and strategic clarity to viewers in a way that is both authentic and suspenseful.

My goal is to tackle it with facts, clarity, and the artistry of film, not to make noise.

The goal of OPERATION SINDOOR is to present, not as a spectacle but as a message, a chapter of contemporary combat that lies at the nexus of bravery, strategy, and truth.

Because sometimes the true tale lies in what is unknown.

The project’s specifics are still under wraps but will be revealed shortly.

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