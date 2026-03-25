Popular Punjabi singer and rapper Badshah has reportedly tied the knot once again. The DJ Waley Babu has found love in Isha Rikhi and tied the knot. On March 24, 2026, pictures and videos from their alleged intimate wedding surfaced online, quickly going viral and sparking widespread curiosity among fans.

While neither Badshah nor Isha Rikhi has officially confirmed the news yet, the buzz gained momentum after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Since then, the internet can’t stop talking about it, and fans have been eager to know about the Punjabi actress. Here’s all you need to know about her career, relationship with the chart-topping rapper, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

Who Is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is an Indian actress and model who was born in Chandigarh. Slowly, she has carved out a path in the Punjabi film industry, making a mark for herself and becoming a well-known face. She made her debut in 2013 with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, which also featured Sippy Gill. Soon enough, her career took off, and she featured in more projects like Mere Yaar Kaminey and What the Jatt.

Isha Rikhi’s Career & Net Worth

Isha Rikhi not only starred in various Punjabi films but also made a debut in Bollywood in 2018 with the film Nawabzaade. The movie also featured Varun Dhawan in a key role. While there is no officially confirmed figure for her net worth, her income primarily comes from films, music videos, modeling projects, and brand endorsements. She also has a steady income from her social media collaborative commitments. Her consistent work in Punjabi cinema has ensured financial stability and steady career growth.

Badshah & Isha Rikhi’s Love Story

Isha Rikhi and Badshah met at a party via a mutual friend, and there they clicked instantly. Their friendship grew over time, and they started dating each other. It’s been four years since they started dating, and now, based on social media pictures and videos, they are married.

For the unversed, Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. But their marriage ended in 2020, and since then, they have been co-parenting their daughter. As for his reported marriage to Isha Rikhi, fans are now eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from the couple.

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Must Read: Badshah Net Worth 2026: 1.3 Crore For A Live Show, 2 Nightclubs + Plush Properties In London & Dubai, This DJ Waley Babu Is Living Life King Size!

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