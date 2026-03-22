If Dhurandhar made you want more strong, action-packed, emotional stories, you are not alone. Many movies on this list depict real-life missions, bravery, and tough choices in a simple yet powerful way.

Here are 5 such films that look similar and are worth watching—ranked by IMDb.

1. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Cast : Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal

: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal Director : Aditya Dhar

: Aditya Dhar IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Release Date : 11 January 2019

: 11 January 2019 Where to Watch: ZEE5

Plot: Major Vihaan Shergill (Vicky Kaushal) leads an Indian Army mission after a terrorist attack was carried out at Uri. He and his team are planning a secret strike across the border to get revenge. This movie shows courage, teamwork, and smart planning in war.

2. Baby

Cast : Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu

: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu Director : Neeraj Pandey

: Neeraj Pandey IMDb Rating : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 Release Date : 23 January 2015

: 23 January 2015 Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: Ajay Singh Rajput (Akshay Kumar) is a top officer in a secret Indian intelligence team. He and his team travel to different countries to stop terrorist attacks before they happen. The mission becomes risky as Ajay faces dangerous enemies and time runs out.

3. Raazi

Cast : Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal

: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Director : Meghna Gulzar

: Meghna Gulzar IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Release Date : 11 May 2018

: 11 May 2018 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Sehmat Khan (Alia Bhatt) is sent to Pakistan as a spy after being married. There, she gathers secret information for India while living with her new family. Soon, she begins to struggle with her duty and her emotions.

4. The Ghazi Attack

Cast : Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni, Taapsee Pannu

: Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni, Taapsee Pannu Director : Sankalp Reddy

: Sankalp Reddy IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Release Date : 17 February 2017

: 17 February 2017 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Lt. Commander Arjun Varma (Rana Daggubati) goes on a submarine mission along with Captain Ranvijay Singh (Kay Kay Menon). Their task is to prevent an enemy submarine from attacking India. The team faces danger underwater with no easy way out.

5. D-Day

Cast : Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi

: Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi Director : Nikkhil Advani

: Nikkhil Advani IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Release Date : 19 July 2013

: 19 July 2013 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Wali Khan (Irrfan Khan) and his people go on a secret mission in another country. Their job is to catch a dangerous terrorist without being caught.

But things get messed up, and they’ve got to fight to get alive.

If you loved Dhurandhar, these 5 films will keep you engaged. They show the actual missions, brave characters, and emotions that come through. Each film tells a simple yet powerful story, similar to the Dhurandhar franchise. You will enjoy both the action and the emotional depth of these movies. These are great picks for your next watch.

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