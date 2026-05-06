Daredevil: Born Again has finally concluded its first major story arc. While season 1 of the revival series saw Wilson Fisk, or the Kingpin, get elected as New York City’s mayor despite the litany of crimes under his belt, season 2 ends with his reign coming to a decisive end. Read on to learn more about the final moments of Mayor Fisk’s reign and how it all draws to a close.

Matt Murdock: Ace Attorney

In the aftermath of his wife’s death, Wilson Fisk captured Karen Page at a protest and decided to make an example out of her by publicly condemning her in a courtroom trial. This provided the impetus for Matt Murdock to return to his legal profession, as he became a co-counsel for her defense.

Episode 8 shows Matt Murdock bring the trial to an explosive end by calling Fisk himself to the witness stand. Fisk is initially confident in his chances, as he subtly threatens to expose Matt’s Daredevil identity should he step out of line. Unfortunately for Fisk, Matt planned to do exactly that all along.

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After introducing video testimony implicating Fisk in the smuggling of illegal weapons aboard the Northern Star, Matt reveals his true identity as Daredevil and claims that since Daredevil himself had been on the ship, he can corroborate everything the man in the video is saying. Denouncing Fisk as a criminal and tyrant, Matt claims the Mayor’s Safer Streets Act is null and void and succeeds in getting the case against Karen dismissed.

Fisk knows his world is crumbling around him now, as his plan to assassinate the Governor has also failed, and she’s looking for payback. It looks to be a matter of time before Fisk finally pays for everything he’s done, but he has a backup plan. Fisk intends to have a Bullseye impersonator assassinate Matt at the courtroom entrance, but even this plan backfires when the real Bullseye kills his impostor and takes a shot at Fisk’s bodyguard, Buck.

A City At War

With Buck injured and down for the count, Fisk places the entire courtroom on lockdown and orders his task force to kill his enemies by any means necessary. Matt knows what’s coming, and he quickly suits up as Daredevil to fight back.

Fisk makes a desperate appeal to the public to paint himself as a persecuted figure who only wants to serve the city, but BB Urich counters his broadcast with an expose of her own, revealing him for the murderer he truly is. Having lost the support of his people, Fisk sees a mob forming at the courthouse.

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Officer Powell, the captain of the Task Force guarding the place, decides the protestors are fair game and orders them shot to death. This proves to be the last straw for his partner, Cole North, who realizes that his murder of Hector Ayala and dedication to the Task Force meant nothing in the end, and he knocks out Powell and lets everyone inside.

Fisk is issued an ultimatum by the New York Attorney General. Either he can renounce his citizenship and be exiled or face the full brunt of the law. Fisk makes one last show of defiance by tearing his way through the mob forming around him, but his final speech to the people baying for his blood falls on deaf ears, and they eventually overwhelm him and beat him half to death.

The Kingpin Concedes

It’s at this moment that Matt forces the mob to disperse and makes one last plea to Fisk. Matt’s had enough of the vicious vendetta between the two, and implores Fisk to take the Attorney General’s deal and walk away. Fisk resists at first, but he knows there’s no way out for him now. He can either listen to Matt or leave himself at the mob’s mercy, so he concedes. And so, the reign of Mayor Fisk comes to an end.

In the aftermath, Fisk’s Task Force gets arrested while he leaves the country, and Jessica Jones is reunited with Luke Cage when Mr. Charls hires Bullseye to take his place. And Matt must also face the consequences for the crimes he’s committed as Daredevil, and so he surrenders to the police when they come for him as he’s dining with Karen.

While Fisk himself lies exiled, the repercussions of his reign will continue to be felt in New York for some time. On one end, BB Urich finally succeeds her uncle and becomes a full-time journalist. On the other end, Heather Glenn has fully embraced her darkest impulses and is planning to become the new avatar of the vicious vigilante, Muse.

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