Harshvardhan Rane has offered fans a gritty behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of FORCE 3, sharing a new reel from the film’s ongoing shoot that captures both high-octane action rehearsals and his emotional gratitude towards the team.

The actor posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Action rehearsals, emotions ♥️ Thank you, you & YOU 🫶🏽 #Gratitude,” giving a peek into the prep that goes into mounting a large-scale actioner like FORCE 3. While the reel focuses on rehearsal moments, Rane’s words underline the emotional and physical investment involved in pulling off intense sequences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

Tagging co-star John Abraham along with director Bhav Dhulia and other key collaborators, Rane made it a point to acknowledge the people working behind the scenes. His caption includes mentions of @thejohnabraham, @bhav.dhulia, @simaabhashmi and @minnakshidas, reinforcing the team spirit on the film.

The actor also used the hashtags #FORCE3 and #Gujrat, subtly confirming that the unit is currently filming portions of the movie in Gujarat. The post, which has already clocked thousands of likes and comments, suggests strong curiosity around the next installment of the FORCE franchise, led once again by John Abraham.

With Rane sharing this candid BTS moment, anticipation for FORCE 3 has only grown among action lovers, who are eager to see how these painstaking rehearsals translate onto the big screen. Fans in the comments section have been showering praise and excitement, indicating that the franchise continues to enjoy a loyal following as the team powers through its Gujarat schedule.

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