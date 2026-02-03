Milap Zaveri, who recently directed Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has locked his next directorial venture with producer Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. The new project film remains untitled, and it is confirmed that the director will once again collaborate with Harshvardhan Rane.

According to sources close to the development, the film has started its advance pre-production and is expected to go on floors in the coming months. Further details regarding the title, storyline, and supporting cast have not been announced yet.

Harshvardhan Rane & Milap Zaveri’s Collaboration After Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

This feature film marks the second collaboration of filmmaker Milap Zaveri and actor Harshvardhan Rane after the success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The upcoming project is expected to continue their association, with Rane set to headline the film once again.

Harshvardhan Rane, who has often credited Milap Zaveri for giving him performance-driven roles, will once again be seen in a character tailored to his strengths. The project is being positioned as a significant step forward for Milap, both in terms of scale and narrative ambition.

Bhushan Kumar Continues Repeat Collaborations

For Bhushan Kumar, the association fits into T-Series’ strategy of fostering repeat collaborations with filmmakers who deliver consistent audience engagement. With Milap Zaveri at the helm, the film is also expected to be music-heavy, an area where both the director and the production house share a strong creative alignment.

Milap Zaveri’s Next Directorial Venture

While the makers have not shared details about the film’s title, plot, or supporting cast yet, industry sources indicate that the project will reflect Milap Zaveri’s familiar emotional style while still aiming to offer a fresh cinematic experience.

An official announcement is yet to be made, but the collaboration between Milap Zaveri, Bhushan Kumar, and Harshvardhan Rane has already sparked buzz within the trade, positioning the film as one to watch in the coming slate.

