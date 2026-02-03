Jio Studios, backed by Reliance, has acquired a majority stake in Sikhya Entertainment, the production company behind the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers, to co-create films and series for audiences in India and around the world.

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL) has acquired a 50.1% stake in Sikhya Entertainment. The deal brings Sikhya under the Jio Studios umbrella and marks a significant move in India’s growing media and entertainment space.

The partnership is likely to focus on developing films and series that combine Sikhya’s creative approach with Jio Studios’ production scale and distribution network. Both companies will continue to work on Indian stories with international reach.

What The Deal Means For Both Studios

Speaking on the partnership, Jyoti Deshpande, President of Jio Studios, said, “This association reflects our long-term belief in partnering with creators who combine creative excellence with cultural authenticity. We are delighted to partner with Guneet, Achin, and the Sikhya Entertainment team, and by combining their distinctive storytelling legacy with Jio Studios’ scale, distribution, creative prowess, and global ambition, we aim to give Indian stories the platform and pathways to reach audiences around the world.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, co-founders of Sikhya Entertainment, shared, Partnering with Jio Studios allows us to take these stories to audiences around the world, while empowering us to champion emerging talent from across the country, where stories exist in every fabric and every thread. Jyoti Deshpande’s commitment to innovation and her instinct for bold ideas and creative risk make this partnership especially exciting. Together, we celebrate a rising India, confident in its voice, unapologetic in its stories, and ready to shape the next chapter of cinema.”

The Creative Teams Behind The Move

Sikhya Entertainment was founded by producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain and has built a strong reputation over the last decade for backing content-driven films. The company is the only Indian production house to have won two Academy Awards, along with several National Film Awards. Its film slate includes titles like Masaan, The Lunchbox, Pagglait, Kathal, Soorarai Pottru, and Kill, spanning multiple Indian languages.

Jio Studios, which operates under Reliance Industries, has been expanding its presence in films and series across theatrical and streaming platforms. Its recent productions include Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, and Dhurandhar. With this acquisition, Jio Studios is expected to strengthen its content pipeline, especially projects aimed at global audiences.

