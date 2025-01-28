Anuja just snatched an Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film in 2025, and it’s a massive win for Indian cinema. Backed by Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga, this powerful short has made waves, securing its spot among the five finalists. Talk about making noise!

The story follows Anuja, a young girl grinding away in a garment factory in Delhi. Alongside her sister Palak, she faces a life-changing decision that could turn her family’s future upside down. The film hits hard with a raw, honest look at sisterhood, resilience, and the tough choices young girls face worldwide.

Anuja came out on top from 180 qualifying films, going head-to-head with Alien, I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, and The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent. And let’s not forget—this marks Guneet Monga’s third Oscar nomination after crushing it with The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence (both won, by the way).

The film’s been on fire since 2021, snagging top honors at the HollyShorts Film Festival. It worked with big names like Salaam Baalak Trust, Shine Global, and Save the Children to ensure the story felt 100% real. It’s all about authenticity and the struggles of working kids in India. Ananya Shanbhag, Sajda Pathan, and Nagesh Bhosle nailed it in Anuja, and now the world’s about to see their brilliance as the film hits Netflix. Buckle up because this is gonna be a game-changer.

Mindy Kaling was vibing on social media, and honestly, who can blame her? She shared her excitement with fans: “AHHHHHHHH #AnujaTheFilm is headed to the Oscars! A story of resilience, sisterhood, and hope – we’re incredibly honored to be nominated for Best Live Action Short Film at the Academy Awards 2025.” Yup, that pretty much sums it up.

Director Adam J Graves kept it real, saying, “These are kids after all, not statistics.” He was all about capturing the raw magic of childhood—even when life’s tough. It’s that heart that makes Anuja so unique. This Oscar nod isn’t just a big deal—it’s a wake-up call that Indian cinema is here to stay, and Anuja is leading the charge. Keep your eyes on the 97th Oscars because this short film is ready to steal the spotlight!

