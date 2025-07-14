Brad Pitt’s film F1 is still winning people’s hearts and has achieved a significant feat during its third weekend. It has surpassed Sinners and Thunderbolts* at the worldwide box office, amassing a $380 million+ collection. It is also maintaining a great hold in the overseas markets, and the only thing impacting its run is probably the loss of screens. Keep scrolling for more.

It is expected to beat the worldwide haul of Captain America: Brave New World next week. However, the sports drama might cross the $400 million milestone before hitting the 4th weekend. The movie received a near-perfect audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The viewers gave it 97% and their collective consensus states, “Fueled by Brad Pitt’s effortless charisma, it is a velociously loud and exceedingly exciting motion picture that deserves to be experienced on the biggest screen possible.”

F1: The Movie at the worldwide box office

Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem starrer F1 is of a different genre than the films currently running in theaters. It collected $13.0 million at the North American box office in its third weekend. Meanwhile, it collected $38.5 million internationally over 71 overseas regions with a decline of just -31.6% from last weekend. It hits the $257.2 million overseas and is allied to the $136.2 million domestic gross, and the movie’s worldwide collection is $393.4 million. F1 will soon cross the $400 million mark worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $136.2 million

International – $257.2 million

Worldwide – $393.4 million

Surpasses Thunderbolts* worldwide to achieve a significant feat

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, F1 has become the seventh highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year after a solid third three-day weekend. It has beaten Sinners’ $365.79 million and the $382.02 million global haul of Thunderbolts* to achieve this feat. It is expected to beat Captain America: Brave New World this upcoming weekend.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2025 worldwide [from highest to lowest]

Lilo & Stitch – $994.26 million A Minecraft Movie – $955.14 million Mission: Impossible 8 – $584.07 million How to Train Your Dragon – $560.7 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $529.46 million Captain America: Brave New World – $415.10 million F1 – $393.39 million Thunderbolts* – $382.02 million Sinners – $365.79 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $285.01 million

F1 is less than $10 million away from hitting $400 million worldwide. Brad Pitt’s film was released on June 27.

