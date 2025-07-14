Jurassic World Rebirth took a massive leap in its second weekend, crossing a significant milestone and beating Jurassic Park III as the 6th highest-grossing film in the overall Jurassic Park franchise. Scarlett Johansson’s movie will be a blockbuster against an estimated production budget of $180 million. However, it did witness a harsh decline of -61% from last weekend when it opened in the theaters. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has been hit hard by the new DC flick Superman, and this will further impact Rebirth in the upcoming weeks. However, a strong start helped boost its financial status in its opening weekend only. It has already grossed 2.9 times more than the estimated budget in two weeks. However, it is not tracking to earn $1 billion worldwide.

Jurassic World Rebirth at the worldwide box office

Scarlett Johansson is a global star who gained fame with her MCU movies; thus, fans eagerly await her films. Jurassic World Rebirth collected $68.1 million over 81 overseas markets in its second weekend, bringing the international cume to $297.3 million. The film dropped by -61% from the opening weekend at the international box office. At the domestic box office, it collected $40.0 million on its second weekend. Its domestic gross is $232.1 million after its second weekend, thus the worldwide total is $529.4 million. It crossed the $500 million milestone in its second weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $232.1 million

International – $297.3 million

Worldwide – $529.4 million

Becomes the 6th highest-grossing film in the Jurassic Park franchise

Jurassic World Rebirth has beaten one of the Jurassic Park movies to earn the 6th-highest-grossing rank in the franchise. It has beaten Jurassic Park III, part of the OG Jurassic Park franchise. It was released in 2001 and collected $368.8 million worldwide [via Box Office Mojo].

Take a look at the Jurassic Park movies at the worldwide box office [from highest to lowest]

Jurassic World (2015) – $1.7 billion Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – $1.3 billion Jurassic Park (1993) – $1.1 billion Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) – $1.0 billion The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – $618.6 million Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) – $529.4 million Jurassic Park III (2001) – $368.8 million

It aims to beat The Lost World: Jurassic Park next, and it is expected to happen next weekend. Rebirth is tracking to earn between $750 million and $800 million in its global run. Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey starrer Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

