James Gunn directed Superman, which passed the first test with flying colors, debuting with a $200 million+ collection worldwide. It has scored one of the biggest global debuts among the DC movies and almost recovered its production cost during this opening weekend only. It recorded the third biggest opening weekend of the year at the domestic box office, only behind Lilo & Stitch and A Minecraft Movie. Keep scrolling for more.

It has beaten Henry Cavill starrer Man of Steel’s opening weekend in North America and worldwide. The 2025 movie is being welcomed with open arms by the viewers with a fresh mind. It is also a very fresh take on the movie. Gunn is probably the only filmmaker who explains why people never recognize that Clark Kent and Kal-El are the same person.

Superman’s $200 million+ opening weekend at the worldwide box office

David Corenswet steps in as Superman, and people might have different opinions about his portrayal, but the opening weekend is quite extraordinary. As per Box Office Mojo, it raked in $95 million during its 5-day opening over 78 international markets, higher than many DC movies, including Aquaman 2 and Black Adam. Adding that to its $122 million opening weekend collection in North America, it has collected $217 million in its global debut.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $122.0 million

International – $95.0 million

Worldwide – $217.0 million

In comparison with other DC films’ global opening weekend collections (from highest to lowest)

The Batman – $258.2 million Wonder Woman – $228.2 million Superman – $217 million Man of Steel – $200.3 million Black Adam – $142.9 million The Flash – $130.1 million Aquaman 2 – $108.1 million

David Corenswet’s film surpassed Man of Steel and became the third-biggest global opening among solo DC superhero movies in recent years.

More about the film

According to reports, the movie had a production budget of $225 million and recovered a lot of that money in its opening weekend. It received 83% from the critics and 93% from the viewers on the Rotten Tomatoes site. Superman, ushering in the new era of the DC Universe, was released on July 11.

