Brad Pitt starrer F1 consistently earns winning numbers at the box office, and it is on track to beat this Fast & Furious movie in North America. It is a racing film like Fast & Furious movies, but not part of any franchise. Therefore, beating this Paul Walker starrer film is a significant achievement for Pitt’s movie. Keep scrolling for more.

The Fast and the Furious was the first film in the Fast & Furious franchise, and it later became a phenomenon. The American action media franchise follows street racing, heists, and spies, and ten movies are in the main franchise. The latest movie, Fast X, was released in 2023. Pitt’s film has excellent ratings on the aggregate site and would have set benchmark collections at the box office if it had not been released during this time. Releasing the tentpole movies during peak summer has always proved profitable, and we hope it benefits Pitt’s film as well, but several other things impact the collections.

How much has the film earned domestically in 15 days?

F1: The Movie, or simply F1, collected $3.7 million on its third Friday at the box office in North America. Brad Pitt’s film experienced a decline of -46.8% from last Friday, maintaining a consistently firm hold in the North American box office. It has spent half a month at the cinemas, and after 15 days of running, it has raked in $126.89 million domestically. It will move closer to the $150 million mark this weekend.

Set to beat 2 Fast 2 Furious’ domestic haul

For the unversed, 2 Fast 2 Furious is the second installment in the Fast & Furious franchise featuring Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson, Eva Mendes, Cole Hauser, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and James Remar. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the 2003 action flick collected $127.15 million during its theatrical run at the domestic box office. It is the 10th highest-grossing film in the Fast & Furious franchise. The Brad Pitt-led racing film is less than $2 million away from beating it. It will be a significant achievement for the 2025 magnum opus as it is a non-franchise movie.

Worldwide collection update

The sports drama is also collecting winning numbers at the overseas box office, and its international cume is $231.4 million. Adding that to the $126.89 million domestic total, the global total hits $358.29 million. It will cross the $400 million mark this weekend, but it needs to pick up pace or else end up as a financial failure, as its reported budget is between $200 and $300 million. Therefore, it needs a lot more to break even. F1 was released on June 27.

Box Office Summary

North America – $126.8 million

International – $231.4 million

Worldwide – $358.2 million

