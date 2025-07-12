Lilo & Stitch has lost its momentum at the box office, yet it has enough juice to achieve its final milestone. It is tracking to hit the $1 billion mark worldwide soon, but before that, the PG-rated live-action remake is set to become the 40th highest-grossing film at the North American box office. The movie will achieve that by surpassing the domestic haul of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Scroll below for the deets.

The Disney movie has been in theaters for about forty-nine days. It has lost multiple theaters owing to the new film and is running in 2,560 locations in North America. It was directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and is based on Disney’s 2002 traditionally animated film of the same name. Like most family movies, it earns significant numbers at the box office against a reported production budget of $100 million.

Lilo & Stitch at the domestic box office after 49 days

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Lilo & Stitch collected $146.01 million on its opening weekend in North America, released during Memorial Day weekend. It has surpassed the $400 million milestone in North America and stands at the $411.8 million mark. It includes $691K this Thursday and is on track to cross the $420 million mark, which might happen this weekend.

On track to beat Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom domestically

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was released in 2018 and is the sequel to 2015’s Jurassic World. It is the fifth film in the overall Jurassic Park film series. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s film collected $417.7 million domestically, becoming the 40th highest-grossing film ever at the North American box office.

Lilo & Stitch is less than $10 million away from beating the domestic haul of Fallen Kingdom and will soon enter the top 40 grosser list. The Disney movie sits behind Wonder Woman’s $412.8 million domestic haul as the 44th highest-grossing film ever in North America.

Worldwide collection update

The Disney movie collected $565.79 million overseas and allied to the $411.86 million domestic cume, its worldwide total has reached $977.65 million. The film will cross the $980 million mark this weekend, moving another step closer to the $1 billion milestone. Lilo & Stitch was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $411.8 million

International – $565.8 million

Worldwide – $977.6 million

