Looks like the Galaxy’s favorite goofball won’t be crashing the Avengers party this time! Chris Pratt, aka Star-Lord, finally spilled the beans on why he’s not suiting up for Avengers: Doomsday, and fans are scratching their heads because didn’t Marvel promise us that “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return?”

We all assumed he’d be dancing his way into the next big MCU showdown, but when Marvel dropped the Doomsday lineup during their flashy livestream, Pratt’s name was MIA. So what gives? Turns out Star-Lord might have other plans, or Marvel is cooking up something sneaky. Let’s break it down.

Chris Pratt On Avengers: Doomsday Cast

In classic Chris Pratt fashion, the man himself addressed the cosmic elephant in the room. Why wasn’t Star-Lord anywhere to be seen in the flashy Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal? While chatting with Collider, Pratt confirmed that the galaxy’s most legendary mixtape-loving hero will return eventually. Where and when? That’s still tightly zipped in true Marvel secrecy style.

But, of course, Pratt couldn’t resist having a little fun with it. He joked that maybe his chair was off-camera during the cast announcement, and they accidentally panned the wrong way. “I don’t know what happened. It was there. I’m sure it was there,” he said, pretending like Marvel’s just got some next-level editing skills that snipped him out of existence—very Thanos of them.

Even though he didn’t give a direct reason for his absence from the lineup, he did toss a bone to fans, reminding everyone that Marvel did make a promise at the end of Guardians Vol. 3: “The legendary Star-Lord will return.” So don’t go trading in your Walkman just yet! Peter Quill’s MCU adventures aren’t over. They’re just… fashionably late. Or hiding behind a curtain until Kevin Feige gives the go-ahead. Either way, you know he’ll show up with a smirk, a snack, and probably a dance move when the time is right.

Who Are Announced As Confirmed Cast in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel dropped a galaxy-sized bombshell during their livestream, officially unveiling the Avengers: Doomsday cast, and it’s a wild mashup of heroes (and anti-heroes!) across the multiverse. The MCU’s 2026 mega-event will feature a lineup that spans the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, Thunderbolts, and more. Most jaw-dropping of all? Robert Downey Jr. is back, but not as Tony Stark. He’s now Victor Von Doom. Yeah, you read that right.

The confirmed cast includes:

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America)

Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther)

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi)

Paul Rudd (Ant-Man)

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, & Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Fantastic Four)

Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn,

Channing Tatum (X-Men legacy stars!)

Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman (Thunderbolts)

Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Namor)

Sebastian Stan (Bucky)

Danny Ramirez (New Falcon)

Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Kelsey Grammer (Beast)

And the biggest twist? Robert Downey Jr. is Doctor Doom, setting up a brand-new era of MCU chaos. One thing’s for sure: this multiversal lineup is gonna be insane.

