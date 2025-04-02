The Electric State is still ruling at one of the top spots on Netflix’s weekly global top 10 list, but it is not the #1 position. Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt’s film by Anthony and Joe Russo has lost the position to the rom-com drama The Life List, which was released a few days back. It has its debut week and has hit the ball out of the park by occupying the top spot. Keep scrolling for more.

For the uninitiated, The Life List was directed by Adam Brooks and is adapted from the novel of the same name by Lori Nelson Spielman. It features Sofia Carson, Kyle Allen, and Connie Britton in the leading roles. On the other hand, Brown’s film is also based on a 2018 illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag. Initially, Universal Pictures had the distribution rights, but they were later acquired by Netflix in 2022.

The Electric State is set in a retro-futuristic alternate version of the 1990s; the story centers on Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), an orphaned teenager trying to navigate a world where sentient robots, once living in harmony with humans, have been banished after a failed rebellion. The film was released on Netflix on March 14 and debuted at the top spot.

The Electric State OTT Verdict

The film continued to rule at the #1 spot on Netflix’s weekly global top 10 list in the following second week. In the first week, the sci-fi adventure flick received 25.2 million views. In the second week, it got 22.5 million views, a decline of 11.76%, and in its third week, the number of views further crashed down. For the week of March 24-30, Chris Pratt’s film garnered only 7.6 million views, and it has lost the #1 spot on The Life List, which has 24.4 million views.

The Electric State is now residing at #2, and 16.3 million hours of it have been watched by Netflix users. The viewership has declined by 66.2% from last week. Con Mum is at #3 with 6.3 million views, followed by Den of Thieves 2: Pantera at #4 with 6 million views and The Twister: Caught in the Storm at #5 with 5.5 million views.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

