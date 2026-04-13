Millie Bobby Brown is a popular British actress who became a household name for her role as Eleven in the Netflix television series Stranger Things. At a very young age, she has achieved great success in show business through her acting projects and other endeavors. Besides being a talented artist, Brown is also financially sound. Let’s take a look at her net worth.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth Breakdown: Stranger Things Salary & Earnings Explained

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth in 2026 is $20 million. This is a staggering amount considering her young age. The actress primarily earns from her film and television projects. Brown reportedly earns around $1 million each year. Her fees for movie roles are approximately $10 million.

According to Deadline, Brown was earning $300,000 per episode for the first two seasons of Stranger Things. This means that she amassed around $510,000 from two seasons. The cast members then got a raise in the third season, where they were paid around $2 million. For the fourth and fifth seasons, Brown received $300,000 per episode. Brown became a wealthy actor even before reaching adulthood.

Apart from acting, Brown is also a professional model. She made her runway debut in the year 2017 with Calvin Klein’s By Appointed Campaign. Brown also earns substantial income from brand deals. According to Cosmopolitan, she has endorsed brands such as Citigroup, Pandora, Converse, Vogue Eyewear, and Louis Vuitton. Her fees for these deals are not publicly known, but we can expect that she received a hefty paycheck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Film Earnings Breakdown: From Enola Holmes Pay To Producer Earnings

Parade has reported that Millie Bobby Brown was paid $6.1 million for her role in Enola Holmes. She also served as one of the producers of the film for which she earned another $500,000. The actress reportedly earned around $7 million from the film. She also appeared in its sequel, for which she received a $10 million fee, according to Variety.

Millie Bobby Brown will be paid $10 million for 'ENOLA HOLMES 2'. This marks the highest upfront salary for an actor under 20. pic.twitter.com/arMnqt96lC — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 20, 2022

The Blast managed to get a hold of her contract, which confirmed that Brown took home $1,000,000 for her debut feature film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters. She was also given a cut from the film’s back-end earnings. Holmes has also produced titles such as Damsel, Enola Holmes 3, and Just Picture It, which will ensure she earns directly from their profits.

Brown is also an author and has penned a book called Nineteen Steps. She co-wrote it with Kathleen McGurl and is loosely based on her family history.

Wealth & Assets: Beauty Brand, Luxury Homes & Cars

Brown also owns a beauty brand called Florence by Mills. The actress and her family became major stakeholders in the company back in 2020. The company offers beauty and skincare products as well as coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by florence by mills (@florencebymills)

The actress has houses in Atlanta, Spain, London, and other parts of the United States. She is also the owner of several luxury vehicles, including a Mini Cooper, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Brown’s journey of being a successful actress at a young age is surely inspiring. She has proven her mettle as a performer and also knows how to manage her finances.

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